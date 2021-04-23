Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,658,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 418,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $36.18.

