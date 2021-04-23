The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

