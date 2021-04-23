-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.42). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

ALXO stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543,735 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,930,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $2,187,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.