iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

