NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,334 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 157,788 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $9,361,000.

NYSE:HYT opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

