NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 834 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

