NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,644 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4,885.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.47 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

