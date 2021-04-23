Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,696 shares of company stock worth $718,423 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

