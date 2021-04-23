Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 107,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VRM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

In other news, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $21,878,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,488,900 shares of company stock worth $55,484,493.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.