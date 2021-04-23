CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.
CSX stock opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
