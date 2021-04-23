CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

CSX stock opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

