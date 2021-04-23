Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

