Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.53

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 2122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.