Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s share price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. 22,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,355,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $4,326,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7,576.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.