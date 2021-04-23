Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $26,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 74.0% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period.

PJAN opened at $31.93 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

