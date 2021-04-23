North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $30,000 in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alico by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alico by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alico alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,547,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.