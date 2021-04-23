International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 115.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

ONEOK stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.