International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,003 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 123.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter.

GHYB stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

