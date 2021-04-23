International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80.

