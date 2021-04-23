NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $571,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of COF opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.