NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 3,588.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Shares of SI stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.61 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

