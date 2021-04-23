Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

NYSE:RJF opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

