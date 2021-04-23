Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $274.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.72. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

