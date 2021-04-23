Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

