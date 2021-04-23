Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.14. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

