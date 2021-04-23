Morgan Stanley Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $54.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BJRI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

