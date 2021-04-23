Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Hold

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

