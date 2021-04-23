Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Lowered to $57.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BZUN. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Baozun has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,306 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baozun by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,394 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Baozun by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baozun by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after buying an additional 1,180,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

