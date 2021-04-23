Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celcuity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

