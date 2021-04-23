C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $93.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.61.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,046,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

