Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

