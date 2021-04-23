GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $28,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $250.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.35 and a 52-week high of $255.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

