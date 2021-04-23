GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

