Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American International Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

