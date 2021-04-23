GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 308 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV opened at $101.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

