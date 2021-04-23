Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

