Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,936 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $229.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.32 and its 200 day moving average is $216.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

