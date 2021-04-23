Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.88 ($59.85).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €47.43 ($55.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.99 and a 200 day moving average of €43.44. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

