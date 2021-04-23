Norges Bank Buys New Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of Virtus Investment Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

VRTS stock opened at $251.64 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $270.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

