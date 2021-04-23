Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading Up 3.6% Following Earnings Beat

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $228.26 and last traded at $227.21. 2,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 793,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.23.

The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 32.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,507,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day moving average is $158.57.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

