274,909 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 274,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

