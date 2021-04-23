Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stake Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Alleghany worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alleghany by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alleghany by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Y opened at $680.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.79 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $434.53 and a fifty-two week high of $688.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $647.99 and its 200-day moving average is $607.92.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

