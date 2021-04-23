Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 55,897 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,897 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,311 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.