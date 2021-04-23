Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Sunrun worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $53.10 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,327.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

