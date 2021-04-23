Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. CL King upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

