Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 414 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

