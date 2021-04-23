DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

