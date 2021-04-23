DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 19,410 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 135.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

