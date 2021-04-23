DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

