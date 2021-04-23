CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $351,109.46 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

