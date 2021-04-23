Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 228,627 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,304,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NYSE IBP opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

